Alabama protest bill draws criticism, gets delayed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers on Tuesday delayed action on an anti-riot bill that would stiffen penalties for participating in “tumultuous” protests that pose a threat, a proposal minority lawmakers and opponents said would be used to silence Black demonstrators.
The House Judiciary Committee sent the bill to a subcommittee after Black lawmakers raised concerns about the bill’s vague definition of what could be considered a riot. They recalled Alabama’s history of using police dogs, fire hoses and arrests to break up civil rights protests.