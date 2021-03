JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska has become the first state to drop eligibility requirements for COVID-19 vaccines and allow anyone 16 or older who lives or works in the state to get a vaccine, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said Tuesday.

Dunleavy made the announcement following his own bout with COVID-19. Dr. Anne Zink, the state’s chief medical officer, said Tuesday that officials were seeing open vaccine appointments and wanted to act to allow as many people who want a vaccine to get one.