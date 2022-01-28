Alaska court rules against youths in climate change lawsuit MARK THIESSEN, Associated Press Jan. 28, 2022 Updated: Jan. 28, 2022 7:42 p.m.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) —
The Alaska Supreme Court on Friday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by 16 young Alaskans who claimed long-term effects of climate change will devastate Alaska and interfere with their individual constitutional rights.