Alaska single-use plastic ban to be enforced in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska city officials have organized the rollout of a single-use plastic bag ban in an effort to reduce litter and waste.

The Anchorage Daily News reported that the ban is scheduled to take effect Sept. 15 in Anchorage.

Officials say the Anchorage Assembly approved the ordinance in August 2018 banning commercial businesses including restaurants from legally handing out disposable plastic bags.

City officials say the original rollout date was scheduled for March 1, but it was delayed because business owners had large stockpiles of plastic bags to use.

Officials say businesses can offer a paper bag but must charge the customer from a minimum of 10 cents to a maximum of 50 cents.

Officials say an exception includes bags used for produce, meat or bulk items at grocery stores.

