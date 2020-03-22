Albuquerque keeps parks open amid coronavirus outbreak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The city of Albuquerque has no immediate plans to close its parks in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak which has already caused many businesses to shut down.

“Our parks are definitely open,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, adding that he's encouraging people to get outside and exercise during the pandemic.

"But we want you to keep your social distance and so that's really the key,” Keller said.

Albuquerque Director of Parks and Recreation Dave Simon said his employees are ensuring that the parks are disinfected.

"So we've gotten ahead of the corona issue here and we're doing our best to keep the parks clean and safe,” Simon said.

City officials told Albuquerque TV station KOB that they started cleaning parks more frequently using a bleach solution.

The city oversees 290 parks and 30,000 acres of open space.

"Our parks and open space areas are essential to our physical, mental and spiritual health and in New Mexico and Albuquerque we are blessed to have a fantastic parks and open space system,” Simon said. “So we should be grateful that we have the park system we have right now in the time that we're in."

City officials are encouraging park visitors to abide by the 6-foot social distancing rule. Groups of more than 10 people are not allowed to congregate in the park.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in New Mexico remained at 57 on Sunday morning.

There were 14 new cases reported Saturday including a baby boy and eight other people in Bernalillo County, which includes metro Albuquerque.

There was one new case each in Dona Ana, Lea, Sandoval, Santa Fe and Taos counties, according to the state Department of Health.

Other counties in New Mexico with at least one previously reported case include McKinley, Socorro and San Miguel.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority recover.