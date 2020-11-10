Albuquerque police: Worker shot trying to detain shoplifter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say a department store loss prevention officer was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot while attempting to detain a suspected shoplifter.

The shooting occurred Monday at a Dillard's store at Cottonwood Mall.

Police said the employee suffered a “non-critical wound" but did not provide additional information on the circumstances of the shooting and it wasn't immediately known whether anyone was arrested.