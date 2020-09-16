Shelton Aldermen OK $1.3M loan to purchase fire trucks

SHELTON — The Shelton Fire Department could soon be sporting some new trucks.

The Board of Aldermen Tuesday approved borrowing up to $1.35 million from Newtown Savings Bank to purchase fire trucks and equipment.

While the city and department continue to evaluate needs, Mayor Mark Lauretti said his plans are to buy two new trucks possibly within the next 60 to 90 days.

Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said the department hopes to replace the tower truck at Echo Hose Hook and Ladder Company 1.

Wilson said the present tower is a 1996 KME 95-foot platform tower that has “experienced many significant mechanical failures over the past five years.

“The new tower the department is looking to purchase is a 2020 Pierce Accendant with a 100-foot platform,” Wilson said. “This truck is a demo and is used by the manufacturer to show departments what their product can do. Because it is a demo and not a ‘custom truck,’ the price is significantly less where it normally has a starting price at around $1.5 million.”

Lauretti said both the tower truck and the department’s tanker are more than 25 years old and need to be replaced.

The pandemic has left a large surplus of fire trucks on the market, Lauretti said, which plays to the city’s favor in finding lower priced equipment.

“We are going to take advantage of that,” Lauretti said.

The mayor also said savings comes from the city taking a bank loan, rather than going out for bonding, which can add $100,000 for legal fees. Lauretti said the bank loan the city is considering will be paid off in five years, rather than a traditional 20-year note.

