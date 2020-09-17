Aldermen OK additional funds for Shelton HS tennis court

SHELTON — Renovations at the high school tennis courts have cost more than expected — nearly $91,400 more.

The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Tuesday, approved paying an additional $91,355.75 for the court work which began last year. The work includes refurbishing the present courts and adding footings and foundation around the perimeter to all for enclosing the area in the future.

This latest approval brings the total cost of the project to $536,925.

In January, the aldermen approved $445,569.50 to Hinding Tennis LLC to refurbish the high school tennis courts, which were built in the 1970s. Of that total, the aldermen said $306,659 would come from bonding.

Mayor Mark Lauretti said the already approved amount is in addition to $138,910 that came from the state’s Local Capital Improvement Programs funds already appropriated for the project by the aldermen in March 2019.

The site was leveled and net posts removed late last year in preparation for the renovation. Total work will include drainage around the perimeter to handle water coming off the adjacent hill, said Lauretti.

“Where this project has taken a different course is we will be putting in footings and foundation around the perimeter of the court … (so) in future, if it is decided, the city can build a building and enclose that area,” he said in January.

Lauretti said enclosing the area would allow for a multipurpose facility since bad weather often means sports teams must move practice to a gymnasium or cancel it. An enclosed facility would offer a better option than a local gym, he said.

"This facility would be available for all sports teams and other school activities but could also be used by the public in one form or another,” Lauretti said. "I’m not sure any other educational campus in the state would have a complex of this magnitude.”

Other business

The aldermen approved spending $23,500 for renovations to the Shelton Community Center pool’s women’s locker room. The money will be covered through state capital improvement funds.

The board also approved $20,000 for additional improvements to city-owned property at 27 Old Town Road. The work includes purchase of appliances, cabinets and countertops, windows, porch material and floor refinishing.

