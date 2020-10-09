Shelton Aldermen approve two-story barn on dog park property

SHELTON — The dog park property will soon have a new addition.

The Board of Aldermen Thursday approved borrowing $98,000 for construction of an 18-foot by 24-foot two-story barn to store Conservation Commission and the Trails Committee equipment.

The building will be on the grounds of the park, Route 108 and Nells Rock Road.

The funds will cover the foundation and barn, drainage, painting, utilities and lighting, storage shelves, second-floor insulation, meeting room furniture and rough-in work for septic piping.

In a letter to Mayor Mark Lauretti, Trails Committee Chair Bill Dyer said there is water service on the property that will require extending a pipe to the barn, which can be done by the city. Dyer stated, in the future, a septic system and leach fields could be added for a permanent toilet facility, replacing the present portable toilet.

The aldermen also approved adding replacement flooring in the Shelton Community Center multipurpose room to the city’s capital improvement plan. Cost was estimated at $5,269. The funds would come from the state’s Local Capital Improvement Plan.

The aldermen also approved borrowing $21,498 to purchase a plow, sander and flatbed for the Parks and Recreation Department’s new truck.

