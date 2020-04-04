Aldermen back NVCOG grant plans

Shelton City Hall. Shelton City Hall. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Aldermen back NVCOG grant plans 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Board of Aldermen is backing the Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments’ (NVCOG’s) push for regional performance incentive program grants.

NVCOG voted last month to apply for two state OPM regional performance incentive grants on behalf of its member municipalities. The grants will allow NVCOG to inventory all open space land within its jurisdiction and conduct a municipal boundaries survey update.

As a condition of NVCOG’s application, the state requires the legislative body of each municipality within the organization’s region to pass a resolution supporting the action. The Shelton aldermen did that unanimously at its meeting Thursday, March 12.

“There are benefits to Shelton and the region,” said Aldermen President John Anglace, Jr.

Anglace said NVCOG is applying for $150,000 for the regional open space inventory and for $600,000 for the municipal boundaries survey.

“There does not appear to be any municipal cost sharing in these proposals, and NVCOG will manage all program details,” said Anglace. “I can see no downside in supporting this endeavor.”

brian.gioiele@

hearstmediact.com