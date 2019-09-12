Aldermen meeting headlines city meeting schedule
The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill Street, unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 303.
Full Board of Aldermen, 7 p.m., City Hall auditorium.
Friday, Sept. 13
Planning & Zoning Downtown Subcommittee, 9 a.m., SEDC, 475 Howe Ave.
Monday, Sept. 16
Municipal Election Lottery, 6 p.m. City Hall Room 104.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Economic Development Commission, 6 p.m., SEDC, 475 Howe Ave.
Zoning Board of Appeals, 7:30 p.m., City Hall auditorium.
Lake Housatonic Authority, 7:30 p.m., Derby City Hall, 1 Elizabeth St., Derby.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Youth Services Bureau, 7:45 a.m., Perry Hill School, 60 Perry Hill Road.
Board of Education Finance Committee, 5 p.m., Board of Education, 382 Long Hill Ave.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Purchasing - Bids, 3 p.m., City Hall Room 104.
Valley Emergency Medical Services, 7 p.m., VEMS, 764 Derby Ave., Seymour.
Parks & Recreation Commission, 7:30 p.m., Shelton Community Center, 41 Church St.