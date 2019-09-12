Aldermen meeting headlines city meeting schedule

The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill Street, unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 303.

Full Board of Aldermen, 7 p.m., City Hall auditorium.

Friday, Sept. 13

Planning & Zoning Downtown Subcommittee, 9 a.m., SEDC, 475 Howe Ave.

Monday, Sept. 16

Municipal Election Lottery, 6 p.m. City Hall Room 104.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Economic Development Commission, 6 p.m., SEDC, 475 Howe Ave.

Zoning Board of Appeals, 7:30 p.m., City Hall auditorium.

Lake Housatonic Authority, 7:30 p.m., Derby City Hall, 1 Elizabeth St., Derby.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Youth Services Bureau, 7:45 a.m., Perry Hill School, 60 Perry Hill Road.

Board of Education Finance Committee, 5 p.m., Board of Education, 382 Long Hill Ave.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Purchasing - Bids, 3 p.m., City Hall Room 104.

Valley Emergency Medical Services, 7 p.m., VEMS, 764 Derby Ave., Seymour.

Parks & Recreation Commission, 7:30 p.m., Shelton Community Center, 41 Church St.