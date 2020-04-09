Aldermen meeting to be live streamed on city website

SHELTON - The Board of Aldermen will be holding a special meeting Thursday, April 9, which will be live streamed on the city website.

The meeting will begin at 12:45 p.m. in the City Hall auditorium.

This is the aldermen’s first meeting since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered all schools and non-essential businesses. A live streaming service was established on the city website literally days before the pandemic forced the closures of the majority of city operations.

All City Hall offices, except those of Mayor Mark Lauretti and the town clerk, have been closed until further notice. The town clerk's office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., by appointment only. The community center, senior center, libraries, animal shelter, registrar of voters office and the youth service bureau are also closed until further notice.

The agenda is light, with the major items being funding for engineering services related to the Constitution Boulevard North extension and covering an over-expenditure for the Parks & Recreation’s outside services account.

