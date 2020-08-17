Shelton Aldermen’s charter changes to go to commission

SHELTON — The Charter Revision Commission’s work continues this week, now the Board of Aldermen have returned the proposed revisions with some adjustments.

The aldermen on Thursday voted to send their recommendations to the commission, which will debate them at 7 p.m. Monday in a livestreamed meeting on YouTube at SheltonCharter2020. The commission plans to vote on a final version at 1 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.

Commission Chair Dan Debicella said the aldermen’s recommended changes are technical, except for a proposed reduction of the amount for a bid in purchasing. The commission had recommended $25,000, while the aldermen have proposed $15,000.

Debicella said the aldermen’s proposals will be debated Monday.

The charter revisions include elimination of the Board of Apportionment and Taxation and increasing party maximums for elected positions. Elimination of the Board of Apportionment and Taxation would transfer all financial responsibilities to the aldermen, the city’s fiscal authority.

The commission also recommended increased majority party maximums — highlighted with a Board of Education shift from a near-even political split — 5 to 4 — to a heavily weighted 6 to 3. The Planning and Zoning Commission would also be expanded from six to seven members.

The commission also proposes increasing the level of bonding the Board of Aldermen can do without a referendum from 2 percent to 3 percent.

The aldermen have until Sept. 3 to approve the revisions for them to be on the November ballot.

