Aldermen spend on Star Pin remediation work

The Board of Aldermen appropriated more than $182,000 on various requests — from an LED lighting at the senior center to a synthetic turf sweeper for the high school to remediation efforts at the old Star Pin factory site.

The aldermen voted to appropriate $100,000 to cover cleanup efforts at the old Star Pin factory at 267 Canal St. As part of an agreement between the city and the state Department of Economic and Community Development, the state will ultimately reimburse the funds to the city, officials said.

The DECD nearly a year ago approved a $750,000 grant for the remediation of hazardous building materials from the Star Pin building, which the city foreclosed on more than a year ago for back taxes. The grant money will be used to remove the lead, PCBs and asbestos from the 118,000-square-foot building.

Since 1996, the city has been working on the Canal Street Revitalization Program using a series of grants and private partnerships. To date, the city has cleaned up or demolished 13 of the 17 properties along the street — and the latest work is focused on the Star Pin building, the oldest industrial building in the city.

The Star Pin Factory was built in 1875, turning out millions of brass pins, hooks and buttons for nearly 110 years. In the early 1980s, the Star Pin Company left Shelton, but the building retained its name.

Over the past 30 years, the property housed a variety of manufacturing firms, some of which conducted plating operations. The property has been largely vacant over the past 15 years and age and weather are beginning to exact a toll on the buildings structural integrity, officials said.

The site is part of the city’s master plan for redevelopment. The city has approved a plan allowing for 72 residential units and 128 parking spaces on the property.

Other business

The aldermen also approved the following:

$31,325 to overages in the registrars of voters budget, due largely to the Sept. 10 Republican primary and ensuing recount in the Board of Aldermen’s Fourth Ward race between incumbent Jim Capra and Bernie Simons. Simons ultimately won the election.

$57,500 for additional renovations to a city-owned property at 58 Perry Hill Road.

$6,500 for the purchase of a synthetic turf sweeper for the Shelton High athletic complex;

$16,000 to replace lighting inside and outside the Shelton Senior Center with energy efficient LED lighting; and

$2,541 to complete payment for the installation of the elevator at Plumb Memorial Library. These additional funds were needed to cover a change order from the installation to increase the overall price.

