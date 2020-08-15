Aldermen vote gives city-owned properties a boost

SHELTON — The Board of Aldermen has approved a host of funding requests for improving city-owned properties.

The board at its meeting Thursday voted to fund City Hall upgrades, HVAC units for the senior center and improvements to two city-owned properties that are being or will be rented out to bring revenue back to Shelton.

Aldermen approved $20,000 for refurbishments to the town clerk’s office, economic development office and the lunchroom at City Hall.

The town clerk’s office will be getting new flooring in the office area, a general reorganizing of the office, consolidating some furniture, painting and updating the copy machine to a color copier with scanner.

The lunchroom on the first floor will be renovated, with the present wallpaper, mural and flooring removed and replaced with new flooring, fresh paint and a new refrigerator.

The aldermen also approved $29,487 to purchase and install two rooftop HVAC units for the Shelton Senior Center.

Costs for both the City Hall renovations and the senior center HVAC units will be covered by funds the city receives through the state’s Local Capital Improvement Program.

Funds were also allocated for further improvements at city-owned properties at 58 Perry Hill Road and 27 Old Town Road.

The aldermen approved $2,812 for 58 Perry Hill Road to purchase appliances. Mayor Mark Lauretti said one of the units in the house is already rented, with the other to be rented beginning next week. Overall, Lauretti said, the city spent some $90,000 over the years renovating the home for rental purposes.

“We plan to take in $30,000 a year in rent … and our investment will be paid off in three years,” said Lauretti.

The aldermen then approved $18,800 for work at 27 Old Town Road. Lauretti said the city has spent some $100,000 on improving the home. The latest costs are for refinishing the floors, plumbing, porch railings, trim, painting and appliances to help bring the city additional revenue when the work is complete.

In other business, the aldermen also approved the purchase of a refurbished recumbent bike for $1,500 and a refurbished Life Fitness integrity treadmill for $2,400. The workout equipment will be used at the Shelton Community Center, Lauretti said. Funds for the purchases will come from the city’s contingency general account.

The aldermen also approved the purchase of an aerator for Pine Rock Park for $2,242.75, with funds coming from the Pine Rock Environmental Impact Fund.

The aldermen also approved the appointment of Republican John Pushkar to the Water Pollution Control Authority.

