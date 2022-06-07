Alert: Australia’s central bank lifts benchmark rate a second time in 5 weeks, changing the cash rate to 0.85% from 0.35%.

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s central bank lifts benchmark rate a second time in 5 weeks, changing the cash rate to 0.85% from 0.35%.
- Easton teen competes on American Ninja Warrior
- Test your American flag knowledge at DAR chapter event
- Shelton teacher honored for effort on American Legion Oratorical...
- Beth-El Center, TEAM, Inc. join to aid COVID-impacted households
- Shelton History Center celebrates Father’s Day with vintage car show
- Shelton fire log: Accidents, open burnings, electrical hazards keep fire...
- Shelton aldermen approve $129M budget, reduce mill rate
- Shelton schools increase police presence in wake of Texas shooting
- Shelton fire log: Crews respond to fuel spills, open burnings, accidents
- Shelton actor bringing Robin Hood for Medieval Faire
Recommended