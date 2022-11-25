Alert: Authorities: Virginia Walmart shooter who killed 6 bought gun hours before the shooting and left a note of grievances

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Authorities: Virginia Walmart shooter who killed 6 bought gun hours before the shooting and left a note of grievances.
