Alert: Biden invokes Defense Production Act to boost baby formula production, authorizes flights to bring imports from overseas

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden invokes Defense Production Act to boost baby formula production, authorizes flights to bring imports from overseas.
- Shelton High students earn Weller scholarship awards
- Derby-Shelton Memorial Day Parade returns with new starting point
- Derby’s community hospital among best, Newsweek says
- Shelton church to help refugees settle in lower Naugatuck Valley
- Work party planned at Shelton’s Turkey Trot trail
- Shelton fire log: Crews respond to brush fires, alarms, accidents
- Police: Driver who drove oil truck into Shelton house has died
- Shelton police get body cameras, dash cams ahead of deadline
- Valley organization encouraging composting with special sale
- Shelton’s Olde Ripton Garden Club to hold plant sale
Recommended