Alert: European Union's Parliament awards top human rights prize to people of Ukraine for their resistance to Russia's invasion

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union's Parliament awards top human rights prize to people of Ukraine for their resistance to Russia's invasion.
- Workers unearth Valley history on Derby-Shelton Bridge
- Shelton students to get free lunches through November
- Shelter Ridge development back before Shelton wetlands commission
- Developers scale back Shelton convenience store, gas station plan
- COVID relief funds a boon for Shelton road projects
- Shelton's Old Mill Road deal in 'limbo,' says Mayor Mark Lauretti
- Stratford convenience store owners open new Shelton location
- Shelton seeking $3.6M in CT grants for major projects
- Rivian eyes Shelton for its only CT electric vehicle service site
- Shelton voters may get unsolicited absentee ballot applications