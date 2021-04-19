Skip to main content
Alert: Family says former Vice President Walter Mondale has died at 93
Alert: Family says former Vice President Walter Mondale has died at 93
April 19, 2021
Updated: April 19, 2021 9:02 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Family says former Vice President Walter Mondale has died at 93.