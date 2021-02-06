Alert: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wins NFL MVP award for third time

Skip to main content
Feb. 6, 2021
Updated: Feb. 6, 2021 10:49 p.m.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wins NFL MVP award for third time.