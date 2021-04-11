Skip to main content
Alert: Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters to become first male Japanese major champion
April 11, 2021
Updated: April 11, 2021 7:32 p.m.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters to become first male Japanese major champion.