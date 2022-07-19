Alert: John Sarbanes wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Maryland's 3rd Congressional District.

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Sarbanes wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Maryland's 3rd Congressional District.
- Self-storage building planned off Shelton’s Bridgeport Avenue
- Elderly Brothers bringing oldies to Shelton
- Valley health district holds diaper collection
- Shelton’s Eagle Monument swooping into Veterans Memorial Park
- Apartments coming to former Shelton Chinese restaurant site
- Shelton to add two fire trucks to fleet
- Shelton contractor’s Platt Road building plans earn approval
- Shelton zoning board OKs 100-apartment development on...
- Shelton company looks to relocate to Mountain View Drive site
- Shelton family back in Brook Street home struck by trucks
Recommended