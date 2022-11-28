Alert: Judge accepts insanity plea deal for man in Florida face-biting case that will send him to mental hospital for killing 2

STUART, Fla. (AP) — Judge accepts insanity plea deal for man in Florida face-biting case that will send him to mental hospital for killing 2.
- Shelton High drama club to raise curtain on Adaptations
- Shelton High proves a 'Class Act,' earns Michaels Cup
- Rehabbed Canal Street building gets historic touch in Shelton
- Booth Hill running club hitting its stride
- Shelton teens serve up Thanksgiving dinner at Senior Center
- Shelton Plaza plan would mean gas pumps, store on Bridgeport Ave.
- Veteran sues storage company after Purple Heart found in Shelton
- White Hills Fire Co. kicks off toy drive with tree lighting
- Zeus, the Bridgeport dog missing for a month, found in Shelton
- Shelton police lieutenant continues aid for struggling veterans