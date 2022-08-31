Alert: Judge won't delay New York gun law limiting where people can carry concealed weapons, requiring social media information

NEW YORK (AP) — Judge won't delay New York gun law limiting where people can carry concealed weapons, requiring social media information.
- 24/7 convenience store coming to Shelton’s Center Street
- Shelton business expands operation as requests for service grow
- Shelton eatery asks for more outdoor dining, but instead gets...
- Lauretti: Artifacts discovery won’t delay Shelton road extension
- Shelton vets organize delivery of $2M to wounded troops
- Longtime Shelton studio owner making dance more inclusive
- Shelton man races his way from construction to a NASCAR gig
- Shelton preps for August GOP, Democratic primaries
- Shelton High Marching Gaels holds bottle drive, seeks new members
- Lifelong Shelton resident, Video 7 owner Robert Achille dies