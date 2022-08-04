Alert: Jury orders Infowars’ Alex Jones to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4 million for calling 2012 massacre a hoax

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jury orders Infowars’ Alex Jones to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4 million for calling 2012 massacre a hoax.
- Longtime Shelton studio owner making dance more inclusive
- Shelton man races his way from construction to a NASCAR gig
- Shelton preps for August GOP, Democratic primaries
- Shelton High Marching Gaels holds bottle drive, seeks new members
- Lifelong Shelton resident, Video 7 owner Robert Achille dies
- Opponents make final case against Shelton farm stand zone change
- Volunteers needed for Shelton Avenue clean-up
- $8M River Road sale tops Shelton’s May property sales
- Shelton seeks grant for skate park reboot after petition drive
- Shelton residents earn academic accolades
Recommended