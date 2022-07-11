Alert: NASA releases first image from its new space telescope, deepest view of the universe ever captured

WASHINGTON (AP) — NASA releases first image from its new space telescope, deepest view of the universe ever captured.
- Shelton students earn art league scholarships
- Trail clearing planned for Shelton’s Rec Path
- Quite a blast
- Shelton Scout reels in top honor with fishing line recycling project
- Shelton High announces high honor, honor rolls
- Shelton alderman joins CT Senate candidate for coffee talk July 10
- Shelton farms back zone change for commercial farm stores
- Shelton High earns high marks with NEASC accreditation
- ‘We are unstoppable:’ Shelton High Class of 2022 graduates
- Shelton assisted living community named among CT’s best
Recommended