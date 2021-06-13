Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Naftali Bennett sworn in as Israel's new prime minister
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
home
Sign Up for Newsletters
Print Archives
Today's Print Ads
E-Edition
Subscribe
Submissions
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Notice
News
Police & Fire
Community
Education
Town Government
Politics & Elections
Connecticut
Opinion
Business
Entertainment
Obituaries
Sports
UConn
High School Sports
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Partner Content
HealthyCT
The Legal Brief
Staycations
Camp Guide
Classifieds
Recommended
Shelton Reps: Consumers will foot bill of truck mileage tax
Volunteers sought for Shelton trails work
Shelton to recognize Pride Month June 16
Shelton kids dive into state summer reading challenge
Shelton High seniors make last elementary school tour
Shelton schools propose surplus money to prevent staff cuts
Through pandemic year, Shelton man held community together
July 4 holiday will not impact Shelton trash pickup
Shelton family movie nights return in July
Group collecting old tech to help seniors connect with doctors
News
Alert: Naftali Bennett sworn in as Israel's new prime minister
June 13, 2021
Updated: June 13, 2021 2:08 p.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Comments
JERUSALEM (AP) — Naftali Bennett sworn in as Israel's new prime minister.