Alert: Nevada governor orders corrections secretary to resign after botched inmate escape that went unreported for 4 days

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada governor orders corrections secretary to resign after botched inmate escape that went unreported for 4 days.
- Arooga's to bring sports betting to Shelton
- Shelton receives $240K in CT grants for downtown projects
- Rampant illness impacts Shelton school bus runs
- Shelton Day returns to downtown Oct. 2
- Shelton hires new zoning enforcement officer
- Shelton considers 62 apartments at Langanke's site
- Shelton eateries breeze through health checks
- Shelton's Trinity Lutheran Church closing doors after 123 years
- Fired Shelton police officer back on job
- Police investigate gunshot at Shelton firehouse