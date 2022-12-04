Alert: OPEC doesn't change its targets for oil production amid uncertainty over new Western price cap on Russian oil

VIENNA (AP) — OPEC doesn't change its targets for oil production amid uncertainty over new Western price cap on Russian oil.
