Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Officials say a plane with 28 people on board has gone missing in Russia's Far East
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
home
Sign Up for Newsletters
Print Archives
Today's Print Ads
E-Edition
Subscribe
Submissions
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Notice
News
Police & Fire
Community
Education
Town Government
Politics & Elections
Connecticut
Opinion
Business
Entertainment
Obituaries
Sports
UConn
High School Sports
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Partner Content
HealthyCT
The Legal Brief
Staycations
Camp Guide
Classifieds
Recommended
Shelton residents earn academic accolades
Shelton farmers market to celebrate Independence Day with style
Shelton library offering children Jedi training
Shelton Art League awards students with scholarships
Derby grad hopes hoops clash brings Valley together
Shelton schools plan ‘normal’ opening in fall
‘Smiling down upon us’ — Group’s volunteer effort repairs late Shelton...
Shelton pays out $652K to settle tuition suit with Bridgeport
Shelton summer playground camp opens Monday
Brother’s death leads woman’s fight against substance abuse
News
Alert: Officials say a plane with 28 people on board has gone missing in Russia's Far East
July 6, 2021
Updated: July 6, 2021 2:20 a.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Comments
MOSCOW (AP) — Officials say a plane with 28 people on board has gone missing in Russia's Far East.