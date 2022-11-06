Alert: POLL ALERT: Georgia a near-unanimous No. 1; losses drop Alabama to No. 10 and Clemson to No. 12

NEW YORK (AP) — POLL ALERT: Georgia a near-unanimous No. 1; losses drop Alabama to No. 10 and Clemson to No. 12.
- Shelton has third largest black tupelo tree in CT
- Valley Relay for Life moves from Shelton to Ansonia
- Annual scout troop ornament commemorates Derby-Shelton Bridge
- Shelton state Rep. Ben McGorty seeking fifth term in state House
- Shelton's Perillo running unopposed for 113th District House seat
- Kelly faces challenge from Green for 21st District Senate seat
- Shelton church prepares to help resettle refugee family
- Shelton principal goes pink for breast cancer awareness
- Officials: Skate park still in Shelton's future
- Lawsuit: Shelton underpaid union workers' retirement plans