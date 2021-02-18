Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Pakistan officials say 3 climbers who went missing on K2 are dead
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
home
Sign Up for Newsletters
Print Archives
Today's Print Ads
E-Edition
Subscribe
Submissions
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Notice
News
Police & Fire
Community
Education
Town Government
Politics & Elections
Connecticut
Business
Entertainment
Obituaries
Sports
UConn
High School Sports
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Opinion
HealthyCT
Sponsored Content
Camp Guide
Staycations
Classifieds
Recommended
Two Shelton firefighters injured battling chimney fire
DPH: Nearly 70% of city’s oldest residents receive COVID vaccine
Perillo to serve on state Reapportionment Committee
Library director recalls near-death COVID experience
Shelton’s Plumb Library reopens after COVID outbreak
Residents use their talents to stay connected via onsite TV
Shelton fire log: Crews respond to a car fire, accidents, alarms
New Shelton curriculum focuses on social emotional learning
Black History Month school program focuses on inclusion
Shelton PD search for suspect in Chase Bank robbery
News
Alert: Pakistan officials say 3 climbers who went missing on K2 are dead
Feb. 18, 2021
Updated: Feb. 18, 2021 6:48 a.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan officials say 3 climbers who went missing on K2 are dead.