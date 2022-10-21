Alert: Presidential palace says Giorgia Meloni forms government, giving Italy first far-right-led coalition since World War II

ROME (AP) — Presidential palace says Giorgia Meloni forms government, giving Italy first far-right-led coalition since World War II.
- Shelton sells off more Mas property land for $2.4M
- Shelton school cafeteria workers protest wages, work conditions
- Workers unearth Valley history on Derby-Shelton Bridge
- Shelton students to get free lunches through November
- Shelter Ridge development back before Shelton wetlands commission
- Developers scale back Shelton convenience store, gas station plan
- COVID relief funds a boon for Shelton road projects
- Shelton's Old Mill Road deal in 'limbo,' says Mayor Mark Lauretti
- Stratford convenience store owners open new Shelton location
- Shelton seeking $3.6M in CT grants for major projects