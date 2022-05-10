Alert: Prosecutor: Mike Tyson will not face charges for punching a fellow passenger inside a parked jet in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Prosecutor: Mike Tyson will not face charges for punching a fellow passenger inside a parked jet in San Francisco.
