Alert: Prosecutors will seek life sentence with no parole for teen who killed 4 students at Oxford High School in Michigan

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors will seek life sentence with no parole for teen who killed 4 students at Oxford High School in Michigan.
- Lauretti: Mas property near capacity with latest sale
- Shelton P&Z approves self storage facility on Bridgeport Ave.
- Shelton family continues Thanksgiving food drive tradition
- Shelton adds open space with latest land buy
- Shelton union workers demand Lauretti end contract stalemate
- Photos: Shelton honors veterans at war memorial
- Developer plans to expand Shelton marina plan, add condos
- Shelton's Eagle Monument takes flight to Veterans Memorial Park
- New exit numbers planned for Route 8 from Bridgeport to Valley
- Perillo, McGorty, Ditria make House victories official