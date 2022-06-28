Alert: Republican Mike Flood wins special election to U.S. House in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Mike Flood wins special election to U.S. House in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District.
- Shelton farms back zone change for commercial farm stores
- Shelton High earns high marks with NEASC accreditation
- ‘We are unstoppable:’ Shelton High Class of 2022 graduates
- Shelton assisted living community named among CT’s best
- Shelton residents earn academic accolades
- Shelton fire log: Crews respond to person stuck elevator, accidents, alarms
- Trail clearing planned for Shelton’s Paugussett Trail
- Pride flag raising, food trucks draw crowds to Shelton park
- Jacob, Patel lead Shelton High Class of 2022 into next phase
- Shelton mayor’s annual Flag Day picnic celebrates Old Glory, city’s...
Recommended