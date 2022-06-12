Alert: Retired general resigns as head of Brookings Institution think tank amid FBI investigation into Qatar lobbying

WASHINGTON (AP) — Retired general resigns as head of Brookings Institution think tank amid FBI investigation into Qatar lobbying.
