Alert: Rudy Giuliani’s lawyers told he’s a target of the investigation into possible illegal election interference in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani’s lawyers told he’s a target of the investigation into possible illegal election interference in Georgia.
- Shelton eatery asks for more outdoor dining, but instead gets...
- Lauretti: Artifacts discovery won’t delay Shelton road extension
- Shelton vets organize delivery of $2M to wounded troops
- Longtime Shelton studio owner making dance more inclusive
- Shelton man races his way from construction to a NASCAR gig
- Shelton preps for August GOP, Democratic primaries
- Shelton High Marching Gaels holds bottle drive, seeks new members
- Lifelong Shelton resident, Video 7 owner Robert Achille dies
- Opponents make final case against Shelton farm stand zone change
- Volunteers needed for Shelton Avenue clean-up
Recommended