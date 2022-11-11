Alert: Russia's military says withdrawal of troops from west bank of river that divides Ukraine's Kherson region completed

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia's military says withdrawal of troops from west bank of river that divides Ukraine's Kherson region completed.
- Developer plans to expand Shelton marina plan, add condos
- Shelton's Eagle Monument takes flight to Veterans Memorial Park
- New exit numbers planned for Route 8 from Bridgeport to Valley
- Perillo, McGorty, Ditria make House victories official
- Kelly beats Green in 21st Senate District
- Shelton developer seeks rooftop restaurant, downtown garage
- Shelton's Echo Hose fundraiser hit with return mailer problem
- Shelton has third largest black tupelo tree in CT
- Valley Relay for Life moves from Shelton to Ansonia
- Annual scout troop ornament commemorates Derby-Shelton Bridge