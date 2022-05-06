Alert: Sheriff: Car linked to Alabama escapee, jail worker found abandoned in Tennessee; no sign of the pair

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Sheriff: Car linked to Alabama escapee, jail worker found abandoned in Tennessee; no sign of the pair.
- Shelton church founding refugee resettlement project
- Coleman Bros. Carnival returns to Shelton
- Shelton-based firm donates to Hole in the Wall Gang Camp
- Shelton FD: Oil truck hits home, driver in serious condition
- Shelton grief education center to play host to Mamas & Mimosas benefit
- Shelton High students earn World Language Society induction
- Shelton’s Perry Hill School lists high honor, honor roll students
- Shelton to play host to New Haven Symphony Orchestra, Beardsley Zoo...
- Trail clean up projects give SHS students hours opportunities
- Shelton fire log: Crews douse blaze at Laurel Lane home, several brush...
Recommended