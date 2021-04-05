Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Supreme Court sides with Google in $8 billion copyright dispute with Oracle
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
home
Sign Up for Newsletters
Print Archives
Today's Print Ads
E-Edition
Subscribe
Submissions
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Notice
News
Police & Fire
Community
Education
Town Government
Politics & Elections
Connecticut
Opinion
Business
Entertainment
Obituaries
Sports
UConn
High School Sports
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Partner Content
HealthyCT
The Legal Brief
Staycations
Camp Guide
Classifieds
Recommended
Vacant Todd Road site to be home to retail development
In-person Shelton Derby Memorial Day parade a ‘go’
Proposed Shelton budget calls for 1.74% mill rate cut
Shelton teens ready for long-awaited shot
Shelton distance learners can switch to in-person to attend prom
Construction returning to Pepper Street in Monroe
Drive-thru dooms Shelton convenience store plans, for now
Mayor Mark Lauretti to present Shelton city budget Thursday
Letter: Welcoming spring with White Hills Easter flower sale
White Hills Fire Co. offers drive-thru Easter flower sale in Shelton
News
Alert: Supreme Court sides with Google in $8 billion copyright dispute with Oracle
April 5, 2021
Updated: April 5, 2021 10:36 a.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Comments
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court sides with Google in $8 billion copyright dispute with Oracle.