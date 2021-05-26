Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' author Eric Carle dies at 91, family says
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
home
Sign Up for Newsletters
Print Archives
Today's Print Ads
E-Edition
Subscribe
Submissions
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Notice
News
Police & Fire
Community
Education
Town Government
Politics & Elections
Connecticut
Opinion
Business
Entertainment
Obituaries
Sports
UConn
High School Sports
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Partner Content
HealthyCT
The Legal Brief
Staycations
Camp Guide
Classifieds
Recommended
Shelton gym’s fundraiser adds fuel to Capalbo’s cancer fight
Shelton Police: Two people charged with burglaries
Shelton takes over Derby building department service in June
Shelton cuts off access to popular Stratford swimming hole
Truly happy hour: Shelton bar reopens to enthused crowds
Shelton’s Nells Rock Road closed after accident
Five February Shelton home sales top $500K
Shelton’s Huntington Branch Library to reopen
Shelton mayor defends the city’s handling of bus company
Shelton Dems announce full slate for November ballot
News
Alert: 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' author Eric Carle dies at 91, family says
May 26, 2021
Updated: May 26, 2021 7:29 p.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Comments
NEW YORK (AP) — 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' author Eric Carle dies at 91, family says.