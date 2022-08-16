Alert: Theresa Livingston wins Democratic nomination for governor in Wyoming primary election.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Theresa Livingston wins Democratic nomination for governor in Wyoming primary election.
- Shelton eatery asks for more outdoor dining, but instead gets...
- Lauretti: Artifacts discovery won’t delay Shelton road extension
- Shelton vets organize delivery of $2M to wounded troops
- Longtime Shelton studio owner making dance more inclusive
- Shelton man races his way from construction to a NASCAR gig
- Shelton preps for August GOP, Democratic primaries
- Shelton High Marching Gaels holds bottle drive, seeks new members
- Lifelong Shelton resident, Video 7 owner Robert Achille dies
- Opponents make final case against Shelton farm stand zone change
- Volunteers needed for Shelton Avenue clean-up