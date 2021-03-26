Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Trains collide in south Egypt, killing 32 in massive crash
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
home
Sign Up for Newsletters
Print Archives
Today's Print Ads
E-Edition
Subscribe
Submissions
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Notice
News
Police & Fire
Community
Education
Town Government
Politics & Elections
Connecticut
Business
Entertainment
Obituaries
Sports
UConn
High School Sports
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Opinion
Partner Content
HealthyCT
The Legal Brief
Staycations
Camp Guide
Classifieds
Recommended
Shelton library’s Bingo game celebrates kindness
Letter: Shelton’s financial house is not in order
Letter: Praise for new student reps on school board
Letter: Poor bus service a waste of taxpayer money
Letter: Calls for transparency in spending COVID relief money
Shelton firefighters douse blaze at Mulberry Lane home
Suspended Shelton firefighter resigns as captain
Shelton Sunnyside staffers to get a dose of Lasagna Love
Shelton mayor recognizes ‘Education and Sharing Day’
Shelton will have plenty of Girl Scout cookie sales booths
News
Alert: Trains collide in south Egypt, killing 32 in massive crash
March 26, 2021
Updated: March 26, 2021 8:04 a.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Comments
CAIRO (AP) — Trains collide in south Egypt, killing 32 in massive crash.