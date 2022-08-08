Alert: Travis McMichael sentenced to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Travis McMichael sentenced to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.
