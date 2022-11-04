Alert: Trump's former inaugural committee chair, Tom Barrack, acquitted of acting as unregistered foreign agent

NEW YORK (AP) — Trump's former inaugural committee chair, Tom Barrack, acquitted of acting as unregistered foreign agent.
- Annual scout troop ornament commemorates Derby-Shelton Bridge
- Shelton state Rep. Ben McGorty seeking fifth term in state House
- Shelton's Perillo running unopposed for 113th District House seat
- Kelly faces challenge from Green for 21st District Senate seat
- Shelton church prepares to help resettle refugee family
- Shelton principal goes pink for breast cancer awareness
- Officials: Skate park still in Shelton's future
- Lawsuit: Shelton underpaid union workers' retirement plans
- Derby-Shelton Rotary kicks off annual Thanksgiving food drive
- CT attraction faces backlash for Halloween prop of murdered cop