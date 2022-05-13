Alert: UAE announces longtime ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has died, country to begin 40-days of mourning

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — UAE announces longtime ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has died, country to begin 40-days of mourning.
