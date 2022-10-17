Alert: UK Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt scraps almost all government tax-cutting plans that alarmed markets

LONDON (AP) — UK Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt scraps almost all government tax-cutting plans that alarmed markets.
