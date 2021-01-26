Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: UK coronavirus death toll passes 100,000, according to government data
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
home
Print Archives
Today's Print Ads
E-Edition
Subscribe
News
Police & Fire
Business
Community
Entertainment
People
Schools
Town Government
Politics & Elections
Submissions
Obituaries
Obituaries prior to 2019
Sports
High School Sports
Youth Sports
Sports Features
Recreational Sports
Other Sports
Submissions
People
Opinion
Letters
Editorial
Columns
Cartoon Gallery
Submissions
Arts & Leisure
Home and Garden
Reel dad
Columns
Did I say that?
Movie Menu
Curtain Call
Taking a Hike
Q&AS
Binge & Repeat
The Conscious Cook
Kneads & Cravings
Sponsored Content
HealthyCT
Camp Guide
Staycations
Classifieds
Help
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
Recommended
COVID-related death, outbreak keep Shelton library closed
Shelton students win contest to connect with award-winning author
Bridgeport man charged in attempted car break-in
Four new members appointed to Shelton EMS Commission
Shelton artist’s work really is world class
Shelton kindergarten registration underway
Shelton firefighters douse shed fire on Beverly Lane
Shelton fire log: Crews respond to house fire, accidents, alarms
Sugar Rush bursts onto Shelton ice cream scene
Shelton’s Plumb Library closed indefinitely as precaution
News
Alert: UK coronavirus death toll passes 100,000, according to government data
Jan. 26, 2021
Updated: Jan. 26, 2021 11:42 a.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
LONDON (AP) — UK coronavirus death toll passes 100,000, according to government data.